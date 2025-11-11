Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Here’s Why

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.92 and last traded at $1.96. 151,213 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 96,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Mammoth Energy Services Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $94.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.47.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The energy company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $14.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.70 million. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 25.09% and a negative net margin of 13.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 10.2% during the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,575,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,810,000 after acquiring an additional 425,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 580,659 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 35,495 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 350,454 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 14,769 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 726.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 185,761 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 163,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 8.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 159,685 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 13,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

About Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Well Completion Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The company offers pressure pumping and hydraulic fracturing, sand hauling, and water transfer services; and master services agreements.

See Also

