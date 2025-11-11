Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Trading Down 1.6% – Should You Sell?

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Free Report) was down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.7360 and last traded at $14.8450. Approximately 94,055 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 61,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.09.

Rightmove Trading Down 1.6%

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.98.

Get Rightmove alerts:

Rightmove Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0876 per share. This represents a yield of 111.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th.

About Rightmove

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online digital property advertising and information portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.