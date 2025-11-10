Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Shares Up 33.3% – What’s Next?

Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 33.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 4,030,343 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 890% from the average daily volume of 407,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Falcon Gold Stock Up 33.3%

The company has a market cap of C$3.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.01.

Falcon Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.