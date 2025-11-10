Insider Selling: C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Insider Sells 49,884 Shares of Stock

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) insider Angela Freeman sold 49,884 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.71, for a total transaction of $7,468,133.64. Following the transaction, the insider owned 65,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,840,138.88. The trade was a 43.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of CHRW traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $151.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,081,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,473. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.38 and a 200 day moving average of $112.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.68 and a 1 year high of $158.70.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 3.64%.C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 51.12%.

Several research firms recently commented on CHRW. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Stephens set a $173.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $124.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

Institutional Trading of C.H. Robinson Worldwide

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $3,643,000. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 3,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 110.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Zevin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $272,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

