CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $556.58 and last traded at $557.8170, with a volume of 1087035 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $539.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. JMP Securities increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.80.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $486.81 and a 200-day moving average of $467.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -468.51, a PEG ratio of 126.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $5,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 354,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,369,740. The trade was a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 6,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.89, for a total value of $3,835,482.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,108,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,159,213,210.98. This trade represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,622 shares of company stock worth $58,561,456. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.3% during the third quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd now owns 11,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,965,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

