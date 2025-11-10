LY (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

LY Corporation Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 420,219 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 204% from the previous session’s volume of 138,058 shares.The stock last traded at $5.51 and had previously closed at $5.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded LY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

LY Stock Up 1.3%

The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.79.

LY (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. LY had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 10.35%. As a group, analysts forecast that LY Corporation Unsponsored ADR will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

About LY

LY Corporation engages in the online advertising and e-commerce businesses in Japan. The company provides LINE, a communication app; and Yahoo! JAPAN, an internet service that offers search, news, weather, shopping, auction, and other services. It also offers reuse, membership, and payment-related services.

