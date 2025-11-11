CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF (NASDAQ:CCNR) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF (NASDAQ:CCNR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.39 and last traded at $32.47, with a volume of 556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.75.

CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF Trading Up 2.3%

The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 30.62.

Institutional Trading of CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at about $501,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,920,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,103,000.

About CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF

The ALPS CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF (CCNR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund seeks to maximize real returns through an actively managed portfolio of companies from around the globe that are engaged in natural resources, which includes energy, agriculture, as well as base and precious metals and minerals.

