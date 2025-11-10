Tron (NASDAQ:TRON) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tron (NASDAQ:TRON – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Tron had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 30.45%.

Tron Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of TRON traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $2.24. 1,408,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,317,889. The stock has a market cap of $74.97 million, a PE ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 13.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.12. Tron has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $12.80.

Get Tron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tron in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Tron presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Tron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SRM Entertainment, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells toys and souvenirs to theme parks. It sells its products through amusement parks, entertainment venues, and theme hotels in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Jupiter, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.