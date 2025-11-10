Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PM. KGI Securities began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,887,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,211,905. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.38. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $116.12 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $241.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.43.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.14% and a net margin of 9.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.52%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 8.6% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 18,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Security Advisor Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 20,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

