RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.35 EPS

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.35), Zacks reports. RealReal updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ REAL traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.21. 7,388,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,467,265. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.51. RealReal has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $12.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 2.54.

In related news, CEO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 260,171 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $2,065,757.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,803,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,316,169.36. The trade was a 12.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi purchased a new position in RealReal in the 2nd quarter worth about $197,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of RealReal by 12.5% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 59,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of RealReal by 6.1% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 60,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 14.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 10,052 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in RealReal by 2,346.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 88,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 84,410 shares in the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of RealReal from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of RealReal from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Roth Capital set a $17.50 price objective on shares of RealReal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised RealReal from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on RealReal from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

