DeepMarkit (CVE:MKT) Shares Up 22.5% – Here’s Why

DeepMarkit Corp. (CVE:MKT – Get Free Report) shot up 22.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 120,775 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 75,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

DeepMarkit Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of -1.16.

DeepMarkit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DeepMarkit Corp. provides game-based marketing software services. The company operates DeepMarkit platform and MintCarbon.io platform, a web-based software-as-a-service platform that facilitates the minting of carbon credits into non-fungible tokens. The company was formerly known as Challenger Deep Resources Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DeepMarkit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DeepMarkit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.