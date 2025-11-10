DeepMarkit (CVE:MKT) Shares Up 22.5% – Here’s Why

DeepMarkit Corp. (CVE:MKT – Get Free Report) shot up 22.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 120,775 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 75,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.
DeepMarkit Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of -1.16.
DeepMarkit Company Profile
DeepMarkit Corp. provides game-based marketing software services. The company operates DeepMarkit platform and MintCarbon.io platform, a web-based software-as-a-service platform that facilitates the minting of carbon credits into non-fungible tokens. The company was formerly known as Challenger Deep Resources Corp.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than DeepMarkit
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Shares Down, Price Targets Up: 3 Stocks Upgraded After +10% Drops
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Nuclear Stocks Are Melting Down—Should Investors Panic?
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Monday.com Opens Generational Opportunity With Manic Sell-Off
Receive News & Ratings for DeepMarkit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DeepMarkit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.