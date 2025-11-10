Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Michael James Callahan Sells 12,500 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) Director Michael James Callahan sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.47, for a total value of $2,343,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,342,625.12. This represents a 50.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael James Callahan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 14th, Michael James Callahan sold 8,333 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.55, for a total value of $1,337,863.15.

On Monday, October 6th, Michael James Callahan sold 91,667 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $14,446,719.20.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded up $8.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $199.72. 6,550,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,554,392. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $69.65 billion, a PE ratio of 644.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 54.29 and a beta of 1.20. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.63 and a fifty-two week high of $201.46.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. Datadog had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $885.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.020 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.54-0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,241,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 190.9% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 25.2% in the third quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 41.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DDOG. Mizuho set a $215.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Capital One Financial upped their target price on Datadog from $149.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Datadog from $154.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Datadog from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.42.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

