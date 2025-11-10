Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Insider William Jeffrey Hire Sells 5,000 Shares

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.63, for a total value of $1,258,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 32,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,303,538.37. The trade was a 13.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

William Jeffrey Hire also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 14th, William Jeffrey Hire sold 6,500 shares of Installed Building Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $1,727,115.00.

Installed Building Products Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:IBP traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $257.28. The company had a trading volume of 260,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,942. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $256.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a one year low of $150.83 and a one year high of $280.00.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $778.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.98 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 60.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curio Wealth LLC increased its position in Installed Building Products by 16,800.0% in the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the third quarter worth about $42,000. SRH Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRH Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IBP. Zacks Research raised Installed Building Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Installed Building Products from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $224.45.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

