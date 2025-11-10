Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $73.52 and last traded at $74.1240, with a volume of 2048987 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.85.

CROX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Crocs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Crocs from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Crocs from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crocs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.51.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.56. Crocs had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 44.15%. The company had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. Crocs’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Crocs has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.820-1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, EVP Susan L. Healy acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.56 per share, with a total value of $153,120.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 50,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,833,971.68. This trade represents a 4.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CROX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Crocs by 8.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,671 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,798,000 after acquiring an additional 16,138 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 25,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 17,183 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 4.6% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 8,561 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

