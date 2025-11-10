Insider Selling: Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) CAO Sells 4,232 Shares of Stock

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 4,232 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.63, for a total value of $1,014,114.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 43,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,434,448.72. This trade represents a 8.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Lumentum Stock Up 8.2%

Lumentum stock traded up $19.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $259.89. The stock had a trading volume of 7,125,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,932,266. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.28. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.65 and a 12 month high of $273.89. The stock has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.42 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. Lumentum had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 6.11%.The company had revenue of $533.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Lumentum has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.300-1.500 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Lumentum from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “cautious” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research cut shares of Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Lumentum from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumentum

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lumentum by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,430,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,198,000 after acquiring an additional 47,811 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 14.8% during the second quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 516,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,092,000 after purchasing an additional 66,541 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter valued at about $260,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the first quarter worth about $642,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the second quarter worth about $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

