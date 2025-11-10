Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $144.09 and last traded at $144.7550, with a volume of 5803357 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $146.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.53.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PG

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 1.0%

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $340.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.02.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 19.74%.The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.61%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 3,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $606,788.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 46,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,139,434.77. This trade represents a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 725 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total value of $108,438.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,429.03. The trade was a 42.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,488 shares of company stock valued at $23,529,718. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.2% during the first quarter. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.