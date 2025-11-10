Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) Announces Earnings Results

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 10.57%.

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of CRESY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.50. 145,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,804. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.69. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $14.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRESY. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 66.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 99,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 39,488 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 464.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. during the second quarter valued at $25,000. 12.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.

