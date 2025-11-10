Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $63.22 and last traded at $63.2370, with a volume of 21201 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.39.

Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Trading Up 1.3%

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Trading of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 113.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 103.9% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 101.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

