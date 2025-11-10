IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold”

Wall Street Zen cut shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IQV. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners set a $214.00 price target on IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $258.00 price target on IQVIA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.94.

IQVIA stock traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $213.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,061,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,460. The company has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $199.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.50. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $134.65 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. IQVIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.850-11.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 4,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.70, for a total transaction of $878,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 27,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,955,627.60. The trade was a 12.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 244.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 4.9% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in IQVIA by 2.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

