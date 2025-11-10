Insider Selling: Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Director Sells 6,233 Shares of Stock

Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) Director John Ornell sold 6,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $243,087.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 35,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,268. This trade represents a 15.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bruker Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,929,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,835,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.61. Bruker Corporation has a 1-year low of $28.53 and a 1-year high of $64.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.26.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Bruker had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $860.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Bruker’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Bruker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.850-1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bruker Corporation will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $40.00 target price on Bruker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Bruker from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Bruker from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.30.

Institutional Trading of Bruker

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 377.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Bruker by 92.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 758 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Bruker by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 731 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Bruker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 1,354.5% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

