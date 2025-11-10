Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2025

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSKFree Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on OSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $169.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research lowered Oshkosh from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.25.

Oshkosh Stock Up 0.9%

OSK stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.58. The company had a trading volume of 693,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,370. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.45. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $76.82 and a 52 week high of $144.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSKGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.08. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 6.43%.The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Oshkosh has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.500-11.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 19.90%.

In related news, CMO Bryan K. Brandt sold 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.37, for a total transaction of $243,120.84. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 10,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,129.83. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total transaction of $556,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,906,935.48. This represents a 22.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Oshkosh by 267.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,224,000 after acquiring an additional 992,313 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth $98,570,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter worth $54,860,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Oshkosh by 22.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,858,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,587,000 after purchasing an additional 529,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the second quarter worth about $59,709,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

