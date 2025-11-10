First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 4644464 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$0.70 target price on shares of First Mining Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of C$0.53.

Get First Mining Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on FF

First Mining Gold Price Performance

About First Mining Gold

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$428.25 million, a PE ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 0.84.

(Get Free Report)

First Mining is a Canadian gold developer focused on the development and permitting of the Springpole Gold Project in northwestern Ontario. Springpole is one of the largest undeveloped gold projects in Canada. The results of a positive Pre-Feasibility Study for the Springpole Gold Project were announced by First Mining in January 2021, and permitting activities are on-going with submission of an Environmental Impact Statement for the project targeted for 2021.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Mining Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mining Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.