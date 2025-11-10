NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Price Target Raised to $16.00

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NerdWallet in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on NerdWallet from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on NerdWallet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

NerdWallet Stock Up 5.2%

Shares of NASDAQ NRDS traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.35. 1,534,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,688. NerdWallet has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $15.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average of $10.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.45.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $215.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.31 million. NerdWallet had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. NerdWallet has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NerdWallet will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NerdWallet news, CAO Nicholas Tatum sold 4,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $45,966.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 68,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,895.20. This represents a 5.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NerdWallet

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NerdWallet by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,994,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,977,000 after buying an additional 48,205 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 400.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 78,447 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in NerdWallet by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 68,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in NerdWallet by 82.8% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 26,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 11,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in NerdWallet by 44.0% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 178,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 54,626 shares during the period. 38.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NerdWallet

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

