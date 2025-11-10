Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Lowered to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on Harvard Bioscience from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harvard Bioscience has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.00.

HBIO stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.58. 1,893,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,571,233. Harvard Bioscience has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.45.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Harvard Bioscience by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 11,948 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Harvard Bioscience in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Harvard Bioscience by 491.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,736 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 58,785 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Harvard Bioscience by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 75,985 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 52,319 shares during the period. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 37.0% during the second quarter. Williams & Novak LLC now owns 106,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 28,800 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services for life science applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology products, such as syringe and peristaltic infusion pump products; electroporation and electrofusion instruments, amino acid analyzers, spectrophotometers, and other equipment for molecular level testing and research; and precision scientific measuring instrumentation and equipment, including data acquisition systems for cellular analysis, complete micro electrode array solutions for in vivo recordings, and in vitro systems for extracellular recordings.

