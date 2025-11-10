Hf Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Hf Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. Hf Foods Group had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 3.97%.

Hf Foods Group Stock Down 1.7%

Hf Foods Group stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.34. 110,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $124.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.52. Hf Foods Group has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $4.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average of $3.22.

Get Hf Foods Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hf Foods Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Hf Foods Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hf Foods Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hf Foods Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,160,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after buying an additional 20,181 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hf Foods Group by 11.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hf Foods Group by 665.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 105,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 91,992 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Hf Foods Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hf Foods Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 15,714 shares during the period. 24.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hf Foods Group

(Get Free Report)

HF Foods Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes Asian specialty food, seafood, fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers in the United States. The company offers seafood, including lobsters, shrimp, crabs, scallops, and fish; Asian specialty food items, including noodles, rice, dried mushrooms and beans, sauces and seasonings, and spring rolls, as well as canned products, such as preserved vegetables, bamboo shoots, and water chestnuts; and meat and poultry products, including beef, pork, chicken, and duck.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hf Foods Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hf Foods Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.