Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.67 and last traded at GBX 0.68, with a volume of 157997 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.67.

Greencoat Renewables Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 15.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.06. The stock has a market cap of £7.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.72 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.74.

Greencoat Renewables Company Profile

Greencoat Renewables PLC invests in, acquires, operates, and manages wind farms in France, Finland, Sweden, and Spain. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 25 wind farms with an aggregate generating capacity of 800 megawatts. It also invests in solar generation assets. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also

