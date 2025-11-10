monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. monday.com had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 3.63%.The firm had revenue of $316.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. monday.com updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS.

monday.com Trading Down 12.3%

MNDY traded down $23.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $166.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,324,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,419. monday.com has a 52-week low of $151.00 and a 52-week high of $342.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.61, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MNDY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on monday.com from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on monday.com from $350.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a report on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On monday.com

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of monday.com by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 285,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,908,000 after buying an additional 115,203 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in monday.com by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 661,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,955,000 after acquiring an additional 33,963 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of monday.com by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 605,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,421,000 after purchasing an additional 24,624 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in monday.com by 232.7% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after buying an additional 11,409 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in monday.com by 4.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 246,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,525,000 after buying an additional 10,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

