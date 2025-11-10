RS Group (LON:RS1) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of RS Group (LON:RS1 – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 670 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RS Group in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 price objective on shares of RS Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on RS Group from GBX 800 to GBX 700 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 810 price target on shares of RS Group in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 732.

RS Group Stock Performance

RS1 stock traded up GBX 3.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 587.50. 2,075,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,602,636. RS Group has a 1-year low of GBX 476.80 and a 1-year high of GBX 763. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 563.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 564.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.26.

RS Group (LON:RS1 – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported GBX 17.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RS Group had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 6.24%.

RS Group Company Profile

RS Group plc is a global product and service solutions provider for industrial customers, enabling them to operate efficiently and sustainably.

We operate in 36 markets, stock over 800,000 technical and specialist products and list an additional five million relevant for our industrial customers, sourced from over 2,500 suppliers.

Further Reading

