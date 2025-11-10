Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Shares Up 15.5% – What’s Next?

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) shares were up 15.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 418.80 and last traded at GBX 408.96. Approximately 6,016,905 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 195% from the average daily volume of 2,038,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 354.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 price target on shares of Ceres Power in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 400.

Ceres Power Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 192.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 126.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £795.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.41 and a beta of 1.60.

Ceres Power (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 26th. The company reported GBX (10.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ceres Power had a negative net margin of 101.69% and a negative return on equity of 22.96%. On average, analysts predict that Ceres Power Holdings plc will post -12.4426979 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ceres Power

Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel

cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.

