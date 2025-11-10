Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Trading Up 3.2% – Here’s What Happened

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $297.13 and last traded at $295.66. 10,715,725 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 14,502,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $286.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.24.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $32.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 36.06%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a $0.8348 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSM. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. KDT Advisors LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. KDT Advisors LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 78.3% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.4% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TigerOak Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 31.9% during the third quarter. TigerOak Management L.L.C. now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Stories

