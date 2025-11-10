Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Up 1.5% – Still a Buy?

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1,128.20 and last traded at $1,120.07. 3,681,330 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 4,010,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,103.66.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,525.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. KGI Securities upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,514.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Netflix from $1,300.00 to $1,275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,425.00 target price (up from $1,200.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,340.22.

The company has a market cap of $474.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,183.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,199.78.

Netflix shares are going to split before the market opens on Monday, November 17th. The 10-1 split was announced on Thursday, October 30th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, November 14th.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The Internet television network reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.88 by ($1.01). Netflix had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The firm had revenue of $11.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.450-5.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 238 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,100.33, for a total value of $261,878.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 31,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,099.84, for a total transaction of $34,603,166.08. Following the transaction, the insider owned 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,765,942.40. The trade was a 49.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 152,996 shares of company stock valued at $175,427,521 in the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Vawter Financial Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Abbot Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 960 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

