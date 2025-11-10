John Kober Sells 18,506 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) CFO John Kober sold 18,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.58, for a total transaction of $3,101,235.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 57,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,616,913.46. This trade represents a 24.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Kober also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 28th, John Kober sold 1,497 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.53, for a total value of $217,858.41.

MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of MTSI stock traded up $8.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $178.42. 1,460,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,828. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.65, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.00 and a fifty-two week high of $179.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 7.71%.The firm had revenue of $261.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.020 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTSI. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Zacks Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 38.1% during the third quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 327.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 186,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,159,000 after buying an additional 142,485 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,067,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $879,865,000 after acquiring an additional 392,365 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

