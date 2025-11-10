Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$18.40 and last traded at C$18.40, with a volume of 9904 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.00.

Algoma Central Trading Up 2.2%

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$746.45 million, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.12.

Get Algoma Central alerts:

Algoma Central Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Algoma Central’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.73%.

Algoma Central Company Profile

Algoma Central Corp owns and operates the fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers operating on the Great Lakes, St. Lawrence Waterway. The company’s Canadian flag fleet consists of self-unloading dry-bulk carriers, gearless dry-bulk carriers and product tankers. The company operates its business through six segments that are Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean SelfUnloaders, Corporate, Investment Properties, and Global Short Sea Shipping.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Central Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Central and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.