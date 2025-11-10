Accord Financial (TSE:ACD) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.75 and last traded at C$2.75, with a volume of 800 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.99.

Accord Financial Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.15.

About Accord Financial

(Get Free Report)

Accord Financial Corp. is a Canada-based commercial finance company serving clients throughout the United States and Canada. The Company operates six finance companies in North America, namely, Accord Financial Ltd. (AFL), Accord Financial Inc (AFIC) and Accord Financial Canada Corp. (AFCC) in Canada, and Accord Financial, Inc (AFIU), BondIt Media Capital (BondIt) and Accord Equipment Finance (AEF) in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accord Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accord Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.