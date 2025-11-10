InZinc Mining (CVE:IZN) Shares Down 12.5% – Should You Sell?

Shares of InZinc Mining Ltd. (CVE:IZN – Get Free Report) dropped 12.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 1,042,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 671% from the average daily volume of 135,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

InZinc Mining Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.03.

InZinc Mining Company Profile

InZinc Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, copper, and indium deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Indy project comprising an area of 19,000 hectares located in Central British Colombia; and the West Desert Property located in Utah, the United States.

