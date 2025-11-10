Longview Advantage ETF (NASDAQ:EBI) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Longview Advantage ETF (NASDAQ:EBI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.84 and last traded at $55.84, with a volume of 3265 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.08.
Longview Advantage ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.48 million, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.07.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Longview Advantage ETF stock. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Longview Advantage ETF (NASDAQ:EBI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 69,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,542,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Longview Advantage ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Longview Advantage ETF Company Profile
The Longview Advantage ETF (EBI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US companies selected for their high profitability-to-value ratio. EBI was launched on Feb 25, 2025 and is issued by Longview.
Featured Stories
