Strategic Minerals (LON:SML) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Strategic Minerals Plc (LON:SML – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.95 and last traded at GBX 1.80, with a volume of 67093148 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.73.
Strategic Minerals Stock Up 4.0%
The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.71 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.44. The firm has a market cap of £42.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.70.
Strategic Minerals Company Profile
In 2012, the company commenced production at its first magnetite operation, the Cobre stockpile in New Mexico, USA. Currently, the company’s main countries of operation are the UK and USA.
In March 2018, the Company completed the acquisition of the Leigh Creek Copper Mine situated in the copper rich belt of South Australia.
