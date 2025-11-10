Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Shares Down 6.9% – Here’s What Happened

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1,650.00 and last traded at $1,634.9590. Approximately 3,345 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 5,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,756.99.

Biglari Stock Down 7.5%

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,645.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,456.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.24 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Biglari alerts:

Biglari (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $23.46 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $99.74 million for the quarter.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.