Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) CFO Sells $22,964.30 in Stock

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) CFO Bradford John Helgeson sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total transaction of $22,964.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 4,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,461.15. This trade represents a 4.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $87.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,447. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 488.11 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.70. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $121.24.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $485.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Casella Waste Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,412,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,691,000 after buying an additional 428,909 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,876,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,881,000 after buying an additional 195,947 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,597,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,711,000 after acquiring an additional 432,589 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 2.9% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,552,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,105,000 after purchasing an additional 44,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 0.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,101,000 after purchasing an additional 12,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

CWST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Monday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 19th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Casella Waste Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.75.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

