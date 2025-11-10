JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) CEO Ben Haim Shlomi Sells 15,000 Shares

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $690,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,869,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,029,683.52. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ben Haim Shlomi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 7th, Ben Haim Shlomi sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $721,200.00.

On Monday, September 8th, Ben Haim Shlomi sold 38,159 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $1,920,160.88.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Ben Haim Shlomi sold 29,101 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $1,390,445.78.

JFrog Price Performance

Shares of JFrog stock traded up $4.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.32. 4,444,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,767. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.89 and a beta of 1.02. JFrog Ltd. has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $65.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $136.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.28 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 15.88%.JFrog’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. JFrog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.180-0.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in JFrog by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in JFrog by 1,086.8% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JFrog during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 26.3% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FROG shares. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of JFrog from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of JFrog from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of JFrog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.69.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

