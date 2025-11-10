Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) VP Jason Pitofsky Sells 431 Shares

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) VP Jason Pitofsky sold 431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.43, for a total value of $280,766.33. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,503.19. The trade was a 9.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ REGN traded down $2.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $654.74. 824,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,190. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $476.49 and a fifty-two week high of $834.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $588.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $567.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.31.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $2.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is currently 8.43%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on REGN. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $850.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $704.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $813.00 to $831.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $781.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $796.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $557,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,987,000. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 258.9% during the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 14,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,082,000 after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

