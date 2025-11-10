Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.750-4.950 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apartment Investment and Management

Apartment Investment and Management Price Performance

NYSE:AIV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,439,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,873. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.61 million, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Apartment Investment and Management has a one year low of $5.24 and a one year high of $9.29.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 30.59% and a negative return on equity of 34.47%. Apartment Investment and Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.750-4.950 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Apartment Investment and Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $2.23 dividend. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -210.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apartment Investment and Management

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 2nd quarter worth $5,620,000. Vision Capital Corp increased its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 150.8% during the second quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 624,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 375,256 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the second quarter valued at about $2,162,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 40.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 666,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 190,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,292,000. 83.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Stories

