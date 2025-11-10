RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RFM) Insider Financial Holdings Rivernorth Buys 4,257 Shares

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Get Free Report) insider Financial Holdings Rivernorth purchased 4,257 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.32 per share, with a total value of $60,960.24. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 22,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,386.24. The trade was a 22.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Financial Holdings Rivernorth also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund alerts:

On Wednesday, November 5th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth purchased 2,165 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.45 per share, with a total value of $31,284.25.

On Tuesday, November 4th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth acquired 4,257 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.40 per share, with a total value of $61,300.80.

On Thursday, October 30th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth acquired 200 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.28 per share, for a total transaction of $2,856.00.

On Wednesday, October 29th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth purchased 100 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,431.00.

On Tuesday, October 28th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth purchased 881 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.31 per share, with a total value of $12,607.11.

On Friday, October 24th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth bought 141 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.30 per share, with a total value of $2,016.30.

On Thursday, October 23rd, Financial Holdings Rivernorth bought 3,216 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.30 per share, for a total transaction of $45,988.80.

On Wednesday, October 22nd, Financial Holdings Rivernorth acquired 3,352 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.30 per share, for a total transaction of $47,933.60.

On Tuesday, October 21st, Financial Holdings Rivernorth purchased 4,363 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.35 per share, for a total transaction of $62,609.05.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA RFM traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $14.35. 26,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,130. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $16.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.12.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.9%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 6.4% during the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 322.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 17,564 shares during the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 6.8% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.