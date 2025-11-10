Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.01, Zacks reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:SKYE traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.42. 395,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,200. The stock has a market cap of $44.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.28. Skye Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $5.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.95.
In other news, Director Andrew J. Schwab sold 170,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total value of $582,935.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 57,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,626.06. This trade represents a 74.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 5Am Partners Vii, Llc sold 170,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total value of $582,935.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 57,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,626.06. The trade was a 74.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 462,810 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,097 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SKYE shares. HC Wainwright began coverage on Skye Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Skye Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Skye Bioscience from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Evercore ISI raised Skye Bioscience to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Skye Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.80.
Skye Bioscience, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes cannabinoid-based molecules for the treatment of infectious diseases. The company's lead product candidate is SBI-100 used in the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension. It is also developing SBI-200 to treat and manage various eye diseases, including uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.
