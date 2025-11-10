SiBone (NASDAQ:SIBN) Announces Earnings Results

SiBone (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06, Zacks reports. SiBone had a negative return on equity of 14.20% and a negative net margin of 12.83%. SiBone updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.68. 699,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,326. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.55. The company has a market cap of $676.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 0.81. SiBone has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 8.38 and a quick ratio of 7.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SIBN shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SiBone from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $25.00 price target on shares of SiBone and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SiBone in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded SiBone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

In related news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $59,871.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 275,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,299,998.56. This represents a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Francis sold 11,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $176,950.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 419,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,547,382.40. The trade was a 2.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,009 shares of company stock valued at $485,884. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in SiBone by 61.9% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 23,174 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SiBone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SiBone by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 51,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 23,197 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of SiBone by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SiBone by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 8,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

