Critical Review: GCL Global (NASDAQ:GCL) versus Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE)

GCL Global (NASDAQ:GCL – Get Free Report) and Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.6% of GCL Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Super League Enterprise shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.4% of GCL Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Super League Enterprise shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get GCL Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for GCL Global and Super League Enterprise, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GCL Global 1 0 0 0 1.00 Super League Enterprise 1 0 2 0 2.33

Valuation and Earnings

Super League Enterprise has a consensus target price of $80.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6,737.61%. Given Super League Enterprise’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Super League Enterprise is more favorable than GCL Global.

This table compares GCL Global and Super League Enterprise”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GCL Global $142.07 million 1.53 $5.59 million ($0.02) -89.30 Super League Enterprise $16.18 million 0.10 -$16.64 million ($54.12) -0.02

GCL Global has higher revenue and earnings than Super League Enterprise. GCL Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Super League Enterprise, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares GCL Global and Super League Enterprise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GCL Global N/A N/A N/A Super League Enterprise -116.18% -1,169.11% -148.32%

Volatility & Risk

GCL Global has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Super League Enterprise has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GCL Global beats Super League Enterprise on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GCL Global

(Get Free Report)

GCL Global Holdings Ltd. unites people through immersive games and entertainment experiences, enabling creators to deliver engaging content and fun gameplay experiences to gaming communities worldwide with a strategic focus on the rapidly expanding Asian gaming market.

Drawing on a deep understanding of gaming trends and market dynamics, GCL Group leverages its diverse portfolio of digital and physical content to bridge cultures and audiences by introducing Asian-developed IP to a global audience across consoles, PCs, and streaming platforms.

About Super League Enterprise

(Get Free Report)

Super League Enterprise, Inc. creates and publishes content and media solutions across immersive platforms in the United States and internationally. The company offers access to audiences who gather in immersive digital spaces to socialize, play, explore, collaborate, shop, learn, and create. It also provides a range of development, distribution, monetization, and optimization capabilities designed to engage users through dynamic and energized programs. Its proprietary cloud-based platform offers dynamic media technology; metaverse game experience and tournament technology; and fully remote production and livestream broadcast technology. In addition, the company operates Minecraft server world for more casual players on consoles and tablets. Further, it sells on-platform media and analytics products, and influencer marketing campaign sales to third-party brands and agencies; game development and custom game experiences within its owned and affiliate game worlds; and production, curation and distribution of entertainment content for its network of digital channels and media and entertainment partner channels. The company was formerly known as Super League Gaming, Inc. and changed its name to Super League Enterprise, Inc. in September 2023. Super League Enterprise, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Receive News & Ratings for GCL Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCL Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.