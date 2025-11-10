Oblong (NASDAQ:OBLG) vs. Youxin Technology (NASDAQ:YAAS) Critical Review

Oblong (NASDAQ:OBLG – Get Free Report) and Youxin Technology (NASDAQ:YAAS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Oblong and Youxin Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oblong -135.92% -55.01% -44.02% Youxin Technology N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Oblong and Youxin Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oblong 1 0 0 0 1.00 Youxin Technology 1 0 0 0 1.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

2.0% of Oblong shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Oblong shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Oblong and Youxin Technology”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oblong $2.36 million 3.50 -$4.04 million ($12.22) -0.21 Youxin Technology $520,000.00 8.02 -$1.28 million N/A N/A

Youxin Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oblong.

Summary

Youxin Technology beats Oblong on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oblong

Oblong Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Collaboration Products and Managed Services. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications. The company also provides managed videoconferencing services; and remote service management, which provides an overlay to enterprise information technology and channel partner support organizations, as well as support and management services for customer video environments. In addition, it offers network services comprising Cloud Connect: Video that allows its customers to outsource the management of their video traffic to them and provides the customer’s office locations with a secure, dedicated video network connection to the Oblong Cloud for video communications; Cloud Connect: Converge, which offers customized multiprotocol label switching solutions; and Cloud Connect: Cross Connect that allows the customer to leverage existing carrier for the extension of a Layer 2 private line to its data center. Further, it provides professional services, such as software development, visual and interaction design, engineering, and project support services; and resells video equipment to its customers. Oblong Inc. is based in Conifer, Colorado.

About Youxin Technology

Youxin Technogy Ltd. operates as an investment holding company. It is a software as a service and platform as a service provider. The firm develops, uses and controls business applications without the need to purchase complex information technology infrastructure. The company was founded by Sun Jin Hou and Lin Shao Zhang on October 21, 2022 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

