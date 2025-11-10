Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading Up 1.1% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) traded up 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.63 and last traded at $40.19. 26,119,341 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 48,674,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.76.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMCI. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research raised Super Micro Computer to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $34.00 price objective on Super Micro Computer and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Super Micro Computer from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.38.

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 1.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.04. The stock has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.50.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 4.77%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.540 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 25,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $1,128,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,188 shares in the company, valued at $4,522,486.32. This trade represents a 19.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP George Kao sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total transaction of $1,755,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 21,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,461.60. The trade was a 64.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $3,890,950 over the last quarter. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter worth $310,000. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $748,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 352.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 161,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after acquiring an additional 7,171 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

