Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03), FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $85.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.54 million. Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 0.74%. Viant Technology updated its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS.

Viant Technology Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ DSP traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.74. 280,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,599. Viant Technology has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $26.33. The stock has a market cap of $550.19 million, a P/E ratio of 67.24 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.74.

In other news, CFO Larry Madden sold 13,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $126,548.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 423,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,118,271.15. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher Vanderhook sold 8,782 shares of Viant Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $85,448.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 356,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,466,643.32. This trade represents a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 29.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Viant Technology by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Viant Technology by 246.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 20,779 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Viant Technology by 303.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 47,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 35,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Viant Technology by 2.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

DSP has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on Viant Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Viant Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Friday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viant Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

