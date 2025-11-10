Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03), FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $85.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.54 million. Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 0.74%. Viant Technology updated its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS.
Viant Technology Trading Up 1.6%
Shares of NASDAQ DSP traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.74. 280,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,599. Viant Technology has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $26.33. The stock has a market cap of $550.19 million, a P/E ratio of 67.24 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.74.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CFO Larry Madden sold 13,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $126,548.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 423,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,118,271.15. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher Vanderhook sold 8,782 shares of Viant Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $85,448.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 356,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,466,643.32. This trade represents a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 29.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
DSP has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on Viant Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Viant Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Friday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viant Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.
Viant Technology Company Profile
Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.
