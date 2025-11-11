WEX (NYSE:WEX) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of WEX (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WEX. Bank of America raised WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of WEX from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of WEX from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of WEX from $185.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.92.

WEX Stock Performance

Shares of WEX stock opened at $146.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. WEX has a 52 week low of $110.45 and a 52 week high of $191.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.20.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $691.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.25 million. WEX had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 10.81%.The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.35 earnings per share. WEX has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.760-3.960 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.760-15.96 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that WEX will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in WEX by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,262,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $513,903,000 after acquiring an additional 12,099 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,102,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,085,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,494,000 after purchasing an additional 17,691 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of WEX by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 895,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,597,000 after purchasing an additional 22,672 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in WEX by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 826,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,728,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WEX

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

